Monmouth Community Players to Present Rodger & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA
The Monmouth Community Players are excited to present Rodger and Hammerstein's premiere musical collaboration "Oklahoma!" This production is directed by Josie French of Lewiston, musically directed by John Neal of Greene, and choreographed by Melissa Guimond of Auburn. Cindy Dunham of Winthrop is the musicals producer.
