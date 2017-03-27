Medical marijuana one step closer to ...

Medical marijuana one step closer to Oklahoma ballot

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has tossed former Attorney General Scott Pruitt's rewrite of the title on a ballot measure to legalize medical marijuana. Voters in Oklahoma could now get the chance to vote State Question 788.

