Medical marijuana one step closer to Oklahoma ballot
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has tossed former Attorney General Scott Pruitt's rewrite of the title on a ballot measure to legalize medical marijuana. Voters in Oklahoma could now get the chance to vote State Question 788.
