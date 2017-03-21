Mary Fallin praises Oklahoma Senate for passing of 8 criminal justice measures
The Oklahoma Justice Reform Task Force, which was convened by the governor last year, recommended these reforms after studying the data and facts of the criminal justice system in Oklahoma, and the governor asked lawmakers to consider them in her State of the State. "These historic votes will improve public safety in Oklahoma, and save our state $1.9 billion," said Fallin.
