Man sentenced to death penalty for 1999 slaying of Oklahoma trooper due for federal hearing

A Vian man found guilty in federal court of killing an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in the midst of a drug raid in 1999 is set to appear in court Monday for an evidentiary hearing for his quest to have his death sentence overturned. Kenneth Eugene Barrett, 55, will present his case at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma in support of his belief his counsel was ineffective during the penalty phase of his 2005 trial because his lawyers did not provide mitigating evidence to the jury about his mental health status.

