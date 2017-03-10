Man convicted of murdering Oklahoma couple in New Mexico dies in prison
John McCluskey was one of three prisoners who escaped from a medium-security prison in Arizona with the help of his cousin and fiancA©e, Casslyn Welch, in July of 2010. A short time after the escape, one of the inmates was recaptured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|9 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,703
|Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Bigmike
|20
|Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08)
|Mar 10
|TIvey
|34
|Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At...
|Mar 9
|wtf
|2
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Mar 9
|WarForOil
|83,945
|Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a...
|Mar 9
|civilnorights
|1
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Mar 9
|Changed Perspective
|250
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC