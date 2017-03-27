Man accused of shooting Tecumseh police officer charged with murder
This image from dash cam video clearly shows Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney chasing suspect Byron Shepherd into a field after Shepherd gave Terney a false name and then decided to try to escape during a traffic stop. The man accused of shooting and killing a Tecumseh police officer last Sunday night has been charged with murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|seektruth
|17,936
|Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te...
|13 hr
|crashingmetalheads
|1
|Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win...
|13 hr
|jmo
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Erin
|83,960
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Pastor P
|491
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|Tue
|Booty games by gays
|5
|Educational Sabotage
|Tue
|sabatour
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC