Man accused of shooting Tecumseh police officer charged with murder

This image from dash cam video clearly shows Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney chasing suspect Byron Shepherd into a field after Shepherd gave Terney a false name and then decided to try to escape during a traffic stop. The man accused of shooting and killing a Tecumseh police officer last Sunday night has been charged with murder.

