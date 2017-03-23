Magnitude 4.0 Quake and 2 Smaller Tem...

Magnitude 4.0 Quake and 2 Smaller Temblors Reported in Oklahoma

Read more: Insurance Journal West

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake and two smaller temblors struck Oklahoma on March 22. The larger quake was recorded near Stroud, located about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. Two smaller quakes were also recorded.

