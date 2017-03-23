Life without parole sentence a blessi...

Life without parole sentence a blessing for man whose death sentence was commuted

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Phillip Smith is serving a life without parole sentence at North Fork Correctional Center Sept. 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape... 12 hr 07 Mustang 7
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 12 hr Seektruth 17,896
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 15 hr Harry 83,958
News Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces... Sat sewagerunsdownhill 1
News Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi... Sat God 8
News Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do... Fri yourthumb 1
News Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi... Fri justmoo 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC