LGBT center in Oklahoma vandalized, staff harassed

12 hrs ago

Police are investigating after several shots from a pellet gun were fired at the Equality Center in Tulsa, marking the first serious vandalism at the center since it opened to support the local LGBT community 12 years ago. A surveillance video shows several shots were fired from a white four-door truck on Monday at about 12:20 a.m. Later that day, a man walked into the center yelling profanities at the staff, the Tulsa World reported.

