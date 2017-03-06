LGBT center in Oklahoma vandalized, staff harassed
Police are investigating after several shots from a pellet gun were fired at the Equality Center in Tulsa, marking the first serious vandalism at the center since it opened to support the local LGBT community 12 years ago. A surveillance video shows several shots were fired from a white four-door truck on Monday at about 12:20 a.m. Later that day, a man walked into the center yelling profanities at the staff, the Tulsa World reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|11 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,625
|Former Oklahoma sheriff accepts plea deal to co...
|12 hr
|plea
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Bud
|83,942
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Mar 5
|Unicornlady1969
|3
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC