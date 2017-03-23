Legislature mulls $34 million funding...

Legislature mulls $34 million funding infusion for DHS

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KAUZ

The Oklahoma Legislature is considering a bill to immediately provide $34 million in funding to the Department of Human Services to prevent worker furloughs and provider rate cuts. A bill is scheduled for a hearing Monday that would tap about $30 million from the state's Unclaimed Property Fund and another $4 million from the Rainy Day Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr Seektruth 17,899
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 7 hr WarForOil 83,959
News Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape... 22 hr 07 Mustang 7
News Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces... Sat sewagerunsdownhill 1
News Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi... Sat God 8
News Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do... Fri yourthumb 1
News Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi... Fri justmoo 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC