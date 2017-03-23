Legislature mulls $34 million funding infusion for DHS
The Oklahoma Legislature is considering a bill to immediately provide $34 million in funding to the Department of Human Services to prevent worker furloughs and provider rate cuts. A bill is scheduled for a hearing Monday that would tap about $30 million from the state's Unclaimed Property Fund and another $4 million from the Rainy Day Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|Seektruth
|17,899
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|WarForOil
|83,959
|Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape...
|22 hr
|07 Mustang
|7
|Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces...
|Sat
|sewagerunsdownhill
|1
|Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi...
|Sat
|God
|8
|Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do...
|Fri
|yourthumb
|1
|Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi...
|Fri
|justmoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC