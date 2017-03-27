Judge rejects plea for mercy from Okl...

Judge rejects plea for mercy from Oklahoma man who killed wife

Kinney J. Glasson Jr. appears at the Oklahoma County courthouse on Tuesday to be sentenced for the murder of his wife, Erin Glasson. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] An Oklahoma County judge Tuesday rejected a convicted murderer's plea for leniency and sentenced him to life in prison for the 2014 shooting death of his wife.

