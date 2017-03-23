Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do to make Oklahoma children safer
There are 1 comment on the Sequoyah County Times story from Yesterday, titled Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do to make Oklahoma children safer. In it, Sequoyah County Times reports that:
The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy and Sunbeam Family Services were proud to announce this Monday that Audrey Patton of Mustang will be the 2017 Kid Governor. Audrey, a fifth-grader at St. John Nepomuk Catholic School, has been a volunteer at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and helped raise funds to support their backpack program.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
That wouldn't work. Half the parents are most likely convicted felons. Teachers are caught having sex with children and they've undergone state background checks. And, besides, many of the child murderers in Okla have been state employees and typically they won't hire you unless you have a felony conviction.
Nope, the drug rings and extortion rackets have got that covered and the other legislatures already know it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|36 min
|Seektruth
|17,886
|Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces...
|2 hr
|sewagerunsdownhill
|1
|Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi...
|3 hr
|God
|8
|Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi...
|15 hr
|justmoo
|1
|Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen...
|22 hr
|confused
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Sam
|83,957
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|Thu
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC