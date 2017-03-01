Horrific' veteran deaths covered up in Oklahoma state-run nursing home, insiders say

Harrell Midgley , a 93 year old World War II veteran and former prisoner of war eats lunch at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Talihina veterans center Jan. 18, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World Molly Kimbrough kisses her brother Kevin Kimbrough goodbye after a visit at the Talihina Veterans Center Feb. 28, 2017.

