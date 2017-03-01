Homes evacuated, highways closed from...

Homes evacuated, highways closed from wildfires around central Oklahoma Friday

Residents have been evacuated as fire crews battle a wildfire northeast of Norman and highways have been closed in other parts of central Oklahoma from large wildfires Friday afternoon. Norman Fire Department Spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said the fire was initially reported about 1:20 p.m. between 108th and 120th Avenue NE, just north of Franklin Road.

