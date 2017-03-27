Headaches for drivers: Oklahoma driver's license exam sites facing possible closures
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says dozens of driver's license exam sites may be forced to close, including a location in Texoma. Earlier this month, lawmakers asked each state agency to think about how it would handle a nearly 15 percent budget reduction, should it come to that as they try and fill a near $900 million budget shortfall.
