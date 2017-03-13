Hay Donations Pouring In, Delivered To Wildfire Victims In NW Oklahoma
Since the devastating wildfires in northwest Oklahoma, help has poured in for the farmers and ranchers who lost so much. The need right now, is to keep the cattle they do have left alive.
