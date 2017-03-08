Harrison Co. mother arrested, charged...

Harrison Co. mother arrested, charged with murder in child's death

Gary Gibbons, left, April Gibbons, center, and Carla Gibbons were all arrested in connection with the case. Investigators with Harrison County Sheriff's Office have charged a mother accused in the death of her 18-month-old child with murder.

