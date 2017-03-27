Governor sets election dates for char...

Governor sets election dates for charged senator's ex-seat

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has set the dates for a special election to fill the seat of a former state senator who stepped down while facing felony prostitution charges involving a 17-year-old boy. A special general election will be held Sept.

