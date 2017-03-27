Governor sets election dates for charged senator's ex-seat
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has set the dates for a special election to fill the seat of a former state senator who stepped down while facing felony prostitution charges involving a 17-year-old boy. A special general election will be held Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|49 min
|Seek truth
|17,911
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|2 hr
|TheTruth
|252
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|83,959
|Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape...
|Sun
|07 Mustang
|7
|Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces...
|Mar 25
|sewagerunsdownhill
|1
|Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi...
|Mar 25
|God
|8
|Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do...
|Mar 24
|yourthumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC