'Good Samaritan' overdose bill fails in Oklahoma Legislature
A so-called 'Good Samaritan' bill that wouldn't criminally charge a person who is either having or observing a drug overdose and calls police for help has failed to advance in the Oklahoma Legislature. Guthrie Republican Sen. AJ Griffin has proposed the legislation for the past two years as the country deals with an opioid epidemic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|59 min
|WarForOil
|83,959
|Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape...
|15 hr
|07 Mustang
|7
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|16 hr
|Seektruth
|17,896
|Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces...
|Sat
|sewagerunsdownhill
|1
|Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi...
|Sat
|God
|8
|Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do...
|Fri
|yourthumb
|1
|Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi...
|Fri
|justmoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC