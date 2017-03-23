'Good Samaritan' overdose bill fails ...

'Good Samaritan' overdose bill fails in Oklahoma Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A so-called 'Good Samaritan' bill that wouldn't criminally charge a person who is either having or observing a drug overdose and calls police for help has failed to advance in the Oklahoma Legislature. Guthrie Republican Sen. AJ Griffin has proposed the legislation for the past two years as the country deals with an opioid epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 59 min WarForOil 83,959
News Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape... 15 hr 07 Mustang 7
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 16 hr Seektruth 17,896
News Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces... Sat sewagerunsdownhill 1
News Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi... Sat God 8
News Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do... Fri yourthumb 1
News Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi... Fri justmoo 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,849,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC