Funding to solve cold cases across Oklahoma is cut
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's office has relied on a National Institute of Justice grant for many years now to solve cold cases. The grant, Using DNA Technology to Identify the Missing, was actually awarded to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, and Oklahoma sent all samples there at no cost to the state.
