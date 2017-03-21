Front Brings Showers, Cooler Temps To Eastern Oklahoma
After some record high temps yesterday afternoon across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, a weak front will move across the area later today bringing a few spotty showers or storms followed by a brief yet noticeable cool down Wednesday. A much stronger storm system will arrive Thursday night into Friday with a much higher chance of showers and storms followed by a minor cool-down Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
