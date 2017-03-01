Free Tom Mix silent movie at Circle C...

Free Tom Mix silent movie at Circle Cinema features pipe organ, museum memorabilia

This month's edition of Second Saturday Silent Films at Circle Cinema will be free admission thanks to a donation by Hughes Lumber Company, which has locations in Tulsa and Dewey, Tom Mix's hometown.

