Former Oklahoma sheriff accepts plea deal to corruption charge
Love County Sheriff Joe Russell was arrested in July 2016 for corruption in office , willful neglect of duty and maladministration. The corruption allegations stem from an incident in which the sheriff allowed several individuals to use meth inside his own home in his presence, court documents state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|22 min
|Bud
|83,943
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,609
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Sun
|Unicornlady1969
|3
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Feb 26
|blackwidow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC