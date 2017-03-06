Former Oklahoma sheriff accepts plea ...

Former Oklahoma sheriff accepts plea deal to corruption charge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Love County Sheriff Joe Russell was arrested in July 2016 for corruption in office , willful neglect of duty and maladministration. The corruption allegations stem from an incident in which the sheriff allowed several individuals to use meth inside his own home in his presence, court documents state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 22 min Bud 83,943
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 1 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,609
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Sun Unicornlady1969 3
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar 3 KellieTiner 93
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar 1 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... Feb 28 Sensemaker 3
News Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol... Feb 26 blackwidow 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,372,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC