Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise to 84 After Late Reported Deaths
The number of flu related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 84 this week, due to some late reported deaths at the end of January and beginning of February, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The OSDH said that none of the newly reported deaths had a positive flu test during the current week.
