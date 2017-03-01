Federal 2017 quake forecast highlights Oklahoma, California

Federal scientists forecast that Oklahoma will continue to have the nation's biggest man-made earthquake problem this year but it probably won't be as shaky as recent years. In its annual national earthquake outlook , the U.S. Geological Survey reported Wednesday that a large portion of Oklahoma and parts of central California have the highest risk for a damaging quake this year: between 5 and 12 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.