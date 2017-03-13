Fallin names former Oklahoma Gov. Keating to OU Regents
Gov. Mary Fallin announced Keating's appointment on Tuesday to the seven-member governing body of OU, Cameron University in Lawton and Rogers State University in Claremore. Keating will serve a seven-year term and replaces outgoing Regent Max Weitzenhoffer.
