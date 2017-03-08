Evidence from Terry Nichols trial mov...

Evidence from Terry Nichols trial moves to bombing museum

Evidence from Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols' state murder trial will not be housed at the museum and memorial that honor those killed in the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in the U.S. The Oklahoman reports 32 filing cabinets and numerous computer towers, photos, maps and diagrams were moved Thursday to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum's climate-controlled archives. The collection eventually will be incorporated into exhibits.

