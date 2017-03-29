Educational Sabotage
There are 1 comment on the Townhall story from 17 hrs ago, titled Educational Sabotage. In it, Townhall reports that:
Nationally, black junior high and high school students are suspended at a rate more than three times as often as their white peers, twice as often as their Latino peers and more than 10 times as often as their Asian peers. According to former Department of Education Secretary Arne Duncan, the "huge disparity is not caused by differences in children; it's caused by differences in training, professional development, and discipline policies.
#1 Tuesday
The "not until there is blood or death" rule has always been in effect in Okla. on most instances. Their favorite response is : What are you going to do in the real world, or It's all after the fact. In the case of their "little children" it's Don't you think they are just being kids?
Unfortunately, the kid category extends until they are 40ish.
