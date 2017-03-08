Ed Sheeran plans Oklahoma show, sets chart record
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is returning to North America this year for a 48-city arena tour June 29 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., through Oct. 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Tulsa tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17 online at www.bokcenter.com , at the Arby's Box Office in BOK Center or at 726-5287.
