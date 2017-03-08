Ed Sheeran plans Oklahoma show, sets ...

Ed Sheeran plans Oklahoma show, sets chart record

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is returning to North America this year for a 48-city arena tour June 29 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., through Oct. 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Tulsa tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17 online at www.bokcenter.com , at the Arby's Box Office in BOK Center or at 726-5287.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 5 min SEEKTRUTH 17,664
News Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At... 10 hr wtf 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 14 hr WarForOil 83,945
News Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a... 22 hr civilnorights 1
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) 23 hr Changed Perspective 250
News Former Oklahoma sheriff accepts plea deal to co... Tue plea 1
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Mar 5 Unicornlady1969 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC