"Do you beat your wife?" Oklahoma lawmaker asked Muslim students...
There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 21 hrs ago, titled "Do you beat your wife?" Oklahoma lawmaker asked Muslim students.... In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:
A group of Oklahoma citizens say they are upset after an Oklahoma lawmaker forced them to fill out a 'hateful' questionnaire before meeting with them. Rep. John Bennett confirmed to the Tulsa World that three Muslim students visiting his office as part of Muslim Day were given questionnaires.
#1 7 hrs ago
Not often, only now and then.
But when I do, I make sure not to leave any visible bruises.
