"Do you beat your wife?" Oklahoma lawmaker asked Muslim students...

A group of Oklahoma citizens say they are upset after an Oklahoma lawmaker forced them to fill out a 'hateful' questionnaire before meeting with them. Rep. John Bennett confirmed to the Tulsa World that three Muslim students visiting his office as part of Muslim Day were given questionnaires.

