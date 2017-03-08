Containment begins in Oklahoma wildfires

3 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

David Crockett, grandfather of one of the three men who died in Monday's wildfires, rides the scorched prairie of Franklin Ranch searching for injured cattle Tuesday after wildfires raced across Gray County, Texas, driven by 50 mph winds. Days after the fires first kicked up, crews are starting to contain them.

