Containment begins in Oklahoma wildfires
David Crockett, grandfather of one of the three men who died in Monday's wildfires, rides the scorched prairie of Franklin Ranch searching for injured cattle Tuesday after wildfires raced across Gray County, Texas, driven by 50 mph winds. Days after the fires first kicked up, crews are starting to contain them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At...
|59 min
|wtf
|2
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|SeekTruth
|17,660
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|WarForOil
|83,945
|Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a...
|12 hr
|civilnorights
|1
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|13 hr
|Changed Perspective
|250
|Former Oklahoma sheriff accepts plea deal to co...
|Tue
|plea
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Mar 5
|Unicornlady1969
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC