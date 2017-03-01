Colorado woman killed in crash in cen...

Colorado woman killed in crash in central Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Colorado woman has been killed and an Oklahoma man was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in central Oklahoma. An OHP report says 57-year-old Judy Jonas of Aurora, Colorado, died in the crash Wednesday southeast of Seminole.

