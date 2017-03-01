Colorado woman killed in crash in central Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Colorado woman has been killed and an Oklahoma man was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in central Oklahoma. An OHP report says 57-year-old Judy Jonas of Aurora, Colorado, died in the crash Wednesday southeast of Seminole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|42 min
|SeekTruth
|17,544
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Athena
|92
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Wed
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|83,939
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Tue
|some chick
|2
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Tue
|Sensemaker
|3
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Feb 26
|blackwidow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC