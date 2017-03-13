Charges Filed In Wild Chase That Ended Near Vera Last Fall
Jeffrey David Wood, 30, and Brandalyn Reshea Grazier, 40, face charges ranging from causing a crash while eluding police to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents obtained by the Oologah Lake Leader say Wood was driving Nissan Pathfinder on the afternoon of November 21, 2016, when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull him over for speeding southwest of Oologah.
