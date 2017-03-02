Calls grow for Sessions to withdraw from Russia probe
Attorney General Jeff Sessions paused while speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting, Feb. 28, in Washington. Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|25 min
|SeekTruth
|17,556
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Athena
|92
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Wed
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|83,939
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Tue
|some chick
|2
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Feb 26
|blackwidow
|1
