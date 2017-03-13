Blaine County added to Oklahoma ice s...

Blaine County added to Oklahoma ice storm disaster list

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Blaine County has been added to the list of Oklahoma counties approved for a disaster declaration as a result of an ice storm that struck the state in January. Gov. Mary Fallin announced Thursday that the county has been added to the list approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for public assistance that includes federal funds to help municipalities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, debris removal and costs associated with damages caused by the storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 1 hr watchinyouall 7
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 5 hr Juan Carlos 83,948
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 11 hr SeekTruth 17,734
News Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases 17 hr takeitforgrants 1
News Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide... Wed enuchforwhom 1
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Mar 14 Sanity 251
Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13) Mar 10 Bigmike 20
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Ireland
  3. Health Care
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,057 • Total comments across all topics: 279,605,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC