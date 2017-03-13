Blaine County added to Oklahoma ice storm disaster list

Blaine County has been added to the list of Oklahoma counties approved for a disaster declaration as a result of an ice storm that struck the state in January. Gov. Mary Fallin announced Thursday that the county has been added to the list approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for public assistance that includes federal funds to help municipalities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, debris removal and costs associated with damages caused by the storms.

