Bill that requires Oklahoma students ...

Bill that requires Oklahoma students to recite Pledge of Allegiance every day passes House

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A bill that would require Oklahoma students in public schools to recite the Pledge of Allegiance every day has passed another hurdle. House Bill 2277 would require students in all public schools to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America once every day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 10 min SEEKTRUTH 17,725
News Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide... 11 hr enuchforwhom 1
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Tue Sanity 251
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Mon WarForOil 83,947
Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13) Mar 10 Bigmike 20
News Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08) Mar 10 TIvey 34
News Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At... Mar 9 wtf 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC