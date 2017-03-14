Bill that requires Oklahoma students to recite Pledge of Allegiance every day passes House
A bill that would require Oklahoma students in public schools to recite the Pledge of Allegiance every day has passed another hurdle. House Bill 2277 would require students in all public schools to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America once every day.
