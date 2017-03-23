At least 1 killed in Oklahoma single-...

At least 1 killed in Oklahoma single-engine plane crash

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the plane crashed in a field Friday in Union City due to "unknown circumstances" and that local law enforcement confirms the pilot of the aircraft died in the crash. The name of the victim and details of the crash were not immediately released and police did not return a phone call for comment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do... 38 min yourthumb 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr Seektruth 17,883
News Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi... 3 hr justmoo 1
News Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen... 10 hr confused 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Thu Sam 83,957
News Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi... Thu fingers mcgurke 7
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... Thu Alvin Boss Tank You 19
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,797 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC