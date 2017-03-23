At least 1 killed in Oklahoma single-engine plane crash
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the plane crashed in a field Friday in Union City due to "unknown circumstances" and that local law enforcement confirms the pilot of the aircraft died in the crash. The name of the victim and details of the crash were not immediately released and police did not return a phone call for comment.
