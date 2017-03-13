Another Chilly Day Across Eastern Oklahoma
The upper air flow will be from the northwest both today and tomorrow with a small disturbance sliding across southeastern Kansas. This may provide a few sprinkles or even some snow flurries both today and tomorrow across far northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas.
