Agenda full as Oklahoma Legislature nears halfway mark
Oklahoma state Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, Speaker of the House, answers a question during a news conference in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 23, 2017. Oklahoma lawmakers can claim at least one accomplishment nearly halfway through this year's legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape...
|10 hr
|Christsharians on...
|3
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|11 hr
|Seektruth
|17,887
|Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces...
|19 hr
|sewagerunsdownhill
|1
|Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi...
|19 hr
|God
|8
|Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do...
|Fri
|yourthumb
|1
|Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi...
|Fri
|justmoo
|1
|Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen...
|Fri
|confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC