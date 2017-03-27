Agenda full as Oklahoma Legislature n...

Agenda full as Oklahoma Legislature nears halfway mark -

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

After two months of work, Oklahoma lawmakers can claim at least one accomplishment: passage of legislation that finally brings the state into compliance with the 2005 federal REAL ID Act, a response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks that imposes tougher requirements for proof of legal U.S. residency to obtain state driver's licenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr Seektruth 17,921
News Educational Sabotage 6 hr sabatour 1
News Dennis Jackson warning (Jun '10) 17 hr Floyd 2
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... 18 hr Texxy 1
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Mon TheTruth 252
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Mon WarForOil 83,959
News Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape... Sun 07 Mustang 7
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC