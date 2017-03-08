A Few Storms Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma
We're tracking the potential for a few storms today and tonight across part of northeastern Oklahoma as low level moisture is streaming back across the state from the south, the upper flow amplifies, and a front arrives from the northeast. Highs today should be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 70's to near 80 along with partly cloudy conditions and a gusty south wind.
