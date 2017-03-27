4.4-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents In Northern Oklahoma
The 9:37 a.m. quake's epicenter was 5 miles west of Deer Creek, 7 miles east of Medford, 8 miles south-southeast of Renfrow and 63 miles south-southwest of Wichita.
