Woman charged in child pornography case involving former Oklahoma firefighter

Police believe Zackery Perry , 30, conspired with Melissa Marie Skelton, 36, to sexually abuse a 6-year-old girl, the Tulsa World reports. "Messages were discovered where in May 2016, Skelton had permitted to stay the night with Perry at his residence," an affidavit states.

