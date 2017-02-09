Woman charged in child pornography case involving former Oklahoma firefighter
Police believe Zackery Perry , 30, conspired with Melissa Marie Skelton, 36, to sexually abuse a 6-year-old girl, the Tulsa World reports. "Messages were discovered where in May 2016, Skelton had permitted to stay the night with Perry at his residence," an affidavit states.
