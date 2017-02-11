With electricity out, new EPA chief reached out to lobbyist
The future of the conservative movement has become inextricably linked to Donald Trump, an unconventional New York businessman better known for his deal-making than any ideological principles. The future of the conservative movement has become inextricably linked to Donald Trump, an unconventional New York businessman better known for his deal-making than any ideological principles.
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|11 hr
|Seek truth
|17,471
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|12 hr
|OK is KraKKervill...
|3
|Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat F...
|13 hr
|packagedlies
|1
|The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief was arm in arm ...
|15 hr
|Retribution
|5
|Republicans battle over taxes in Kansas, other ...
|17 hr
|AXXE ME
|2
|Blanchard Family Gifted FORTIFIED Home From Hab...
|20 hr
|nowind
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|WarForOil
|83,937
