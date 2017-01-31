What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 31, 2017: Hear the Sugar Fish Reed Trio at the UCO Jazz Lab

The Sugar Fish Reed Trio will perform at 7:30 tonight at the UCO Jazz Lab in Edmond.The trio is, from left, Kadee Bramlett, assistant professor of oboe at UCO; Lori Wooden, professor of bassoon and associate conductor of the UCO Symphony Orchestra; and Dawn Marie Lindblade, associate professor of clarinet. Photo provided EDMOND - The University of Central Oklahoma's Faculty Artist Concert Series continues with the Sugar Fish Reed Trio performing at 7:30 tonight at the UCO Jazz Lab, 100 E Fifth Street.

