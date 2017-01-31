What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 31, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on Jan. 31, 2017: Hear the Sugar Fish Reed Trio at the UCO Jazz Lab

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Sugar Fish Reed Trio will perform at 7:30 tonight at the UCO Jazz Lab in Edmond.The trio is, from left, Kadee Bramlett, assistant professor of oboe at UCO; Lori Wooden, professor of bassoon and associate conductor of the UCO Symphony Orchestra; and Dawn Marie Lindblade, associate professor of clarinet. Photo provided EDMOND - The University of Central Oklahoma's Faculty Artist Concert Series continues with the Sugar Fish Reed Trio performing at 7:30 tonight at the UCO Jazz Lab, 100 E Fifth Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 1 hr kuda 128
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,264
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 11 hr WarForOil 83,933
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... 11 hr emergency 1
News Science Museum Oklahoma holds Storytime Science 13 hr barcode 1
News Refugee In OKC Concerned About Immigration Ban 14 hr nobansezarmytires 1
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... 18 hr Gwen 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC