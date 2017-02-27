What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 28, 2017: See 'Ugly Bugs' at the Sam...
The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History and the Oklahoma Microscopy Society celebrate 20 years of the Oklahoma Ugly Bug contest with an exhibition of larger-than-life photos of insects, all captured by the contest's previous winners. Open to all Oklahoma elementary schools, the annual "Ugly Bug" competition is designed to get students interested in microscopy and entomology at a young age.
