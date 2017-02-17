What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 20, 2017: See Jeffrey Gibson's 'Speak...
Jeffrey Gibson's "Speak To Me In Your Way So That I Can Hear You" is featured in his solo exhibit at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center. Photo provided See "Speak to Me," a solo exhibition by multimedia artist Jeffrey Gibson at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, 3000 General Pershing Blvd. at State Fair Park.
