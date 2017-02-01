What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 2, 2017: Hear Eric Church at Tulsa's BOK Center
Country music superstar Eric Church brings his "Holdin' My Own Tour" to Oklahoma for a show at 8 tonight at the BOK Center, 200 S Denver. For the first time, the platinum-selling singer-songwriter doesn't have a support act on his tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmond Police Chief To Retire After Illustrious...
|6 min
|oswald
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|35 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,281
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|171
|Hillary Clinton
|2 hr
|okiady
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|83,934
|National Fire Advisory Issued For Drought-Stric...
|Wed
|red
|1
|Drunken driver swerves onto set of DUI awarenes...
|Wed
|aware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC