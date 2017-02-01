What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 2, 201...

What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 2, 2017: Hear Eric Church at Tulsa's BOK Center

Country music superstar Eric Church brings his "Holdin' My Own Tour" to Oklahoma for a show at 8 tonight at the BOK Center, 200 S Denver. For the first time, the platinum-selling singer-songwriter doesn't have a support act on his tour.

