Warriors All-82 podcast: Recapping Ke...

Warriors All-82 podcast: Recapping Kevin Duranta s emotional OKC homecoming

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel joins the podcast for the first half of the show, chatting about the unpleasant environment Durant walked into and the souring relationship between player and city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 10 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,377
News Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost... 12 hr abuse 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... 12 hr WarForOil 2
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Sat learntowrite 1
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) Sat Idiotseverywhere 490
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... Feb 10 nappy 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Feb 9 youngin 88
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,973 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC