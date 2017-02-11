Video: The Oklahoman art director continues tradition of illustrating the Oscars
The Oklahoma Art Director Todd Pendleton continued his yearly tradition of creating a unique preview graphic for the Academy Awards. No matter who wins or loses Sunday night at the Oscars, we at The Oklahoman have a winner in our art director, Todd Pendleton.
