Video: The Oklahoman art director con...

Video: The Oklahoman art director continues tradition of illustrating the Oscars

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Oklahoma Art Director Todd Pendleton continued his yearly tradition of creating a unique preview graphic for the Academy Awards. No matter who wins or loses Sunday night at the Oscars, we at The Oklahoman have a winner in our art director, Todd Pendleton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 8 hr Seek truth 17,471
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... 9 hr OK is KraKKervill... 3
News Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat F... 10 hr packagedlies 1
News The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief was arm in arm ... 12 hr Retribution 5
News Republicans battle over taxes in Kansas, other ... 14 hr AXXE ME 2
News Blanchard Family Gifted FORTIFIED Home From Hab... 17 hr nowind 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 18 hr WarForOil 83,937
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC